Expanded strong mayor powers may be coming to Niagara

We are expecting to hear some expanded strong mayor powers that will include Niagara.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing is expected to announce today that the strong mayor powers will be expanded to several municipalities including Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls.

The two Niagara municipalities will be included in the 29 that are expected to be announced this morning at Queen's Park.

We will have more as the announcement is made at 10:45 this morning..