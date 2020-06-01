Expect a spike today in Niagara's COVID-19 numbers

Niagara Public Health confirming it is investigating 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees of Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines.

The ill employees have been isolated and Public Health is also testing other workers who have symptoms or are at increased risk.

All employees who have been exposed to the infection have been isolated or are working separately from others to prevent further spread.

Public Health officials adding Pioneer Farms has increased cleaning and disinfection routines, and is closely monitoring its team for signs of infection.

The health unit says it has also determined that there is no increased risk to customers of Pioneer Farms.

The region's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji says the numbers will be added today to Niagara's daily COVID-19 total..