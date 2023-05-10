Expect an alert on your TV, phone, radio this afternoon
You can expect you TV, phone, and radio to be interrupted this afternoon.
Officials have a planned test of the Alert Ready system.
At 12:55 this afternoon you will hear the test.
The Alert Ready system is aimed at delivering immediate alerts for things like tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts.
Pass the message along🚨.— Alert Ready (@AlertReady) May 9, 2023
Your TV, phone & radio will likely sound off over a test alert tomorrow👇📱📺.
Find out what time you can expect to receive this alert⏲️- https://t.co/nopJwwkXRJ#AlertReadyTest #EPWeek2023 pic.twitter.com/c97vcsl00P
