Expect an alert on your TV, phone, radio this afternoon


Alert Ready

You can expect you TV, phone, and radio to be interrupted this afternoon.

Officials have a planned test of the Alert Ready system.

At 12:55 this afternoon you will hear the test.

The Alert Ready system is aimed at delivering immediate alerts for things like  tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts.

