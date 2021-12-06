Expect delays at Geneva and Russell intersection in St. Catharines tomorrow
The city of St. Catharines says traffic will be moving slower than usual at the intersection of Geneva Street and Russell Avenue tomorrow.
It says that due to the switchover of the traffic signals at the intersection, the movement of traffic is expected to be slower than usual.
Niagara Regional Police will be on-site to direct traffic.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
The public is encouraged to use alternate routes during this period.
-
view from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parentsview from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parents
-
AM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex DigenisAM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex Digenis
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 6Over the weekend Niagara Public Health reported 73 new cases and one new related death. Kids vaccination numbers. Tim talks with Dr. Azim Kasmani – Associate Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region