Expect delays at Geneva and Russell intersection in St. Catharines tomorrow

The city of St. Catharines says traffic will be moving slower than usual at the intersection of Geneva Street and Russell Avenue tomorrow.

It says that due to the switchover of the traffic signals at the intersection, the movement of traffic is expected to be slower than usual.

Niagara Regional Police will be on-site to direct traffic.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The public is encouraged to use alternate routes during this period.