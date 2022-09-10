Expect delays if you're heading into Toronto this weekend: Police

Toronto police are warning drivers to expect delays in the city's downtown core this weekend because of a large number of events taking place.

Police say the 80 events scheduled for downtown Toronto include the opening weekend of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will see King Street closed between York Street and Spadina Avenue.

They also say three eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between British Columbia Road and Strachan Avenue because of a music festival at Ontario Place.

