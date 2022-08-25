Expert urging Canadian universities and colleges to be proactive about preventing monkeypox

An expert is urging Canadian universities and colleges to be proactive about preventing monkeypox from spreading on campus.

University of Manitoba virologist Jason Kindrachuk says schools should be raising awareness about the risks of monkeypox as students prepare to come together this fall.

Kindrachuk notes that, so far, monkeypox cases in Canada have been concentrated among men who reported intimate sexual contact with other men, but the virus can spread to anyone through extended close contact.

He says students could face an elevated risk as back-to-school season brings crowded social events, cramped living quarters and high rates of sexual activity.

Kindrachuk says schools can help keep students safe and reduce stigma surrounding the virus by sharing information about signs of the illness and steps they can take to protect themselves.

Universities in Ontario and Quebec, where the majority of Canada's monkeypox cases have been detected, say they're taking steps to manage the risks of the disease as part of their public health strategies.

Toronto Metropolitan University says it's developing protocols to deal with potential infections on campus, particularly in residences.

In Montreal, Concordia University says it's looking to reconvene a group that addresses concerns about infectious diseases, with a focus on campus housing.