Experts predict battle over defence spending

Experts are predicting a battle between Canadian defence officials and federal bean-counters as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.



The latest federal budget contains several cost-cutting measures, including orders for departments to find ways to cut spending by three per cent.



The budget says the Canadian Armed Forces will be excluded from such cuts, but the finance department won't say whether the exemption extends to the Department of National Defence, which controls the military's budget.



Canada is facing pressure from NATO allies to dramatically ramp up defence spending to two per cent of GDP.



But Craig Stone of the Canadian Forces College in Toronto finds it hard to believe the Defence Department and its $26-billion budget would be exempt while all others are required to find cuts.



Officials have also been ordered to spend less on outside contractors, which the Defence Department relies on for a number of things including helping with procurement.