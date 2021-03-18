Experts say an 'early and hard' lockdown may be needed in Golden Horseshoe

Officials with Ontario's COVID-19 scientific advisory table say another three-week lockdown may be needed in the Golden Horseshoe and Niagara.

CTV News spoke with the scientific director of the advisory table Dr. Peter Juni who said there is a major problem in the Golden Horseshoe that needs to be tackled.

He suggested an 'early and hard' lockdown could shorten the closures from months to weeks and give health care workers time to administer more vaccines.

Locally, Niagara reported 48 new COVID-19 infections yesterday and 51 on Tuesday.

Around this time last month, new daily cases were in the mid-teens to low-twenties.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji has been encouraging residents to act as though the region is already in a lockdown to try and slow the spread of the virus, particularly the variant strains.