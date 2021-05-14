Experts say clarity, collaboration needed for 'two-dose summer' in Ontario

Experts say Ontario will need to leverage clarity and collaboration to reach its goal of fully immunizing all willing adults against COVID-19 by mid-September.

Premier Doug Ford announced his goal of a ``two-dose summer'' yesterday, if supply allows.

A spokeswoman says the province aims to have all willing adults fully immunized against the virus by Sept. 22.

University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite says the sooner the population can be fully vaccinated, the better.

She says the government should clarify its plan for second doses, given the confusing, ``piecemeal'' vaccination campaign thus far.

The president of the Ontario Medical Association says she is fully on board with the plan to get Ontarians fully vaccinated by September.

