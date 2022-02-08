Experts say grocery store shoplifting is on the rise

Shoplifting appears to be on the rise at grocery stores in Canada as a growing number of supermarkets report an increase in thefts of food and pharmacy products.

Industry experts say meat is the No. 1 stolen item followed by cheese and over-the-counter medicine. It's unclear whether the uptick in theft is due to escalating inflation, a growing resale market for stolen goods or other factors.

But experts say thefts have become more brazen in recent months while face masks make it difficult to identify people.

Gary Sands with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers says several grocers across the country have expressed a concern with surging shoplifting.