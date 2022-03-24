Experts say legacy and language around masks will be debated long after pandemic recedes

Experts say the legacy and language around masks will be debated long after the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.



Professor Sarah Otto from the University of B-C says not since the two-piece swimsuit was introduced over 75 years ago has such a small piece of cloth produced such a polarized debate.



Along with vaccines and social distancing, she says masks still remain one of the most important layers of protection to help slow the spread of the virus.



Roger McIntyre, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto, agrees masks have been a very divisive issue during the pandemic.



He says they've been politicized and there's been an erosion of trust in public health officials from the start of the pandemic.



The experts agreed that the message around mask-wearing could have been better communicated.



McIntyre says as more information about the virus became known, it was important that scientists and health officials recalibrated their message to keep up with the fast-moving story.