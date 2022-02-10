Experts say Telecoms body lacks expertise to regulate online streaming
Experts are raising concerns that the body the federal government wants to regulate streaming services lacks the expertise to do so.
The government last week introduced the Online Streaming Act, which would subject streaming companies such as YouTube and Netflix to the same rules as Canadian broadcasters.
The bill would put the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission in charge of regulating streaming services as well as traditional broadcasters.
Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law, questioned whether the C-R-T-C has the technical expertise to do this.
He says Bill C-11 would give the body sweeping jurisdiction over audiovisual services around the world.
The Internet Society, a group that advocates for an open and secure internet, says giving the C-R-T-C power to regulate such a global resource as the internet shows the government doesn't understand how the web works.
The C-R-T-C says it welcomes the government's tabling of a new bill that addresses the changing digital broadcasting environment while modernizing the regulator's enforcement powers.
