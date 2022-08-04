Experts say University's vax policy won't make drastic change to third-dose uptake

Experts say a Toronto university's decision to require those living in student residences to have at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could help boost third-dose uptake among young adults, but it won't drive a significant increase unless other schools follow suit.



In a memo last week, the University of Toronto said everyone living in its student residences for the upcoming school year would need to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as at least one booster shot.



The university also recommended all others on campus stay ``up-to-date'' on COVID-19 vaccinations and upload their records.



Dr. Fahad Razak, head of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, says the policy could help boost uptake among younger adults, as evidence regarding vaccine requirements across Canada has shown that more people end up getting vaccinated when there is a vaccine requirement for a certain place.



But Razak says there would be enhanced vaccine uptake if other universities and colleges implemented a similar vaccine policy.



Third dose uptake in the 18-29 age group is currently at about 36 per cent nationally, which is lower than every other age group consisting of adults.



Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University Health Network in Toronto, says having post-secondary institutions ``aligned'' on vaccine policies would be more effective in boosting the third-dose uptake among young adults.