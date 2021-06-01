Experts try to assuage worries after Health Canada extends expiration date on AstraZeneca vaccines
Many immunologists and infectious-disease experts are trying to calm any fears Canadians may have about extending the expiration date on thousands of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Canada has approved adding another month to the shelf life of two lots of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were due to expire yesterday.
The 11th hour decision on the weekend caused some concern about whether it was truly based on science, or because of a policy failure to use the doses in time.
But pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller, founder of the website Unambiguous Science, says a change in expiry date is not uncommon
