Experts try to assuage worries after Health Canada extends expiration date on AstraZeneca vaccines

Many immunologists and infectious-disease experts are trying to calm any fears Canadians may have about extending the expiration date on thousands of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



Health Canada has approved adding another month to the shelf life of two lots of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were due to expire yesterday.



The 11th hour decision on the weekend caused some concern about whether it was truly based on science, or because of a policy failure to use the doses in time.



But pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller, founder of the website Unambiguous Science, says a change in expiry date is not uncommon