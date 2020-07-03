Explosion of COVID-19 cases hangs over U-S Independence Day weekend

In just a matter of days, the U-S has surpassed the total number of COVID-19 cases in all of Canada.

With the big Fourth of July holiday looming, the number of COVID-19 cases in the U-S has exploded.

There were more than 50-thousand new infections reported in the U-S yesterday, another 52-thousand Wednesday and 47-thousand Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Canada has just over 104-thousand cases.

The surge in the U-S is largely being blamed on Americans not wearing masks and disobeying physical distancing rules.

California's governor is now urging people to wear masks and skip any holiday gatherings.

Gavin Newsom says he is relying on people using common sense rather than strict enforcement of the face-covering order.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also ordering masks to be worn, even after he pushed the aggressive re-opening of the state economy in May.