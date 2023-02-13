Explosion 'takes out' multiple homes in Ottawa
Several homes have been destroyed in east Ottawa this morning following a gas leak, that triggered an explosion.
Emergency officials were called just before 6:30 a.m. about a loud noise coming from the area of a construction site.
Ottawa firefighters said a gas leak caused an explosion that has "taken out" multiple houses under construction.
Police said it's unclear if people were living in the affected homes.
@OttFire Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris & have rescued one person from the wreckage. Individual was stable & talking. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/ch1hm144nB— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 13, 2023