iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Explosion 'takes out' multiple homes in Ottawa


ottawa explosion

Several homes have been destroyed in east Ottawa this morning following a gas leak, that triggered an explosion.

Emergency officials were called just before 6:30 a.m. about a loud noise coming from the area of a construction site.

Ottawa firefighters said a gas leak caused an explosion that has "taken out" multiple houses under construction.

Police said it's unclear if people were living in the affected homes.

 

12

Latest Audio