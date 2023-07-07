Extreme weather expert calling for access to cooling to be treated as a human right

One extreme weather expert is calling for access to cooling to be treated as a human right as summer heat waves intensify.



Much of Ontario experienced a multi-day heat event this week, with the humidex reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, and the global average temperature reached new unofficial highs in the last few days.



Blair Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, says there's a need for greater heat adaptation as Canada is set to experience higher daily temperatures and longer heat waves under climate change.



Feltmate says that means access to cooling needs to be thought of as a human right because otherwise Canadians could die in the thousands during extreme heat events.



He says avoiding those deadly situations requires steps to reduce heat stress, such as backup electricity generation for residential buildings or subsidies for portable air conditioners for low-income earners.



Feltmate says adapting to heat waves requires actions from all levels of government to protect vulnerable populations.