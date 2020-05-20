Face masks now required at all Niagara Health sites
Everyone is now required to wear a face mask at Niagara Health locations.
Starting today all Niagara Health Emergency and Urgent Care patients, outpatients, and visitors will need to wear a mask at all times, including in common areas, elevators, waiting rooms, and patient rooms.
Patients and visitors are being asked to bring their own masks, but Niagara Health will provide masks to people who do not have one.
