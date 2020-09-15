Facer Street stabbing under investigation



Police in St. Catharines are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the Facer Street area.

Police were called to the Facer and Garner Street area around 5:00 this morning in response to a stabbing.

A man in his 20's was taken to an out of region hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information, who possibly witnessed this event, or may have been in the area, is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service 905-688-4111 ext. 9628.