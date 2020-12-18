Facility wide outbreak declared at Niagara Falls long term care home

A facility wide outbreak of COVID-19 has now been declared at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls.

There are a total of 13 active cases in the home, 9 residents and 4 staff members.

“The staff continue to work hard to ensure the safe care and well-being of our residents,” says Derek McNally, Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive at Niagara Health. “Outbreak safety measures are in place across the home and include twice daily screening of all residents and staff, enhanced cleaning, dedicated staffing and full personal protective equipment.”

Millennium Trail Manor, a long-term care home in Niagara Falls, is under temporary management of Niagara Health.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care issued the order October 27 for a period of 90 days following a facility-wide outbreak that had been in effect at the home since September 29.

That outbreak was declared over on November 28.