Facility-wide outbreak of COVID-19 at Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls

Niagara Health says the Greater Niagara General site is experiencing a facility-wide outbreak of COVID-19.

Three ICU healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Niagara Falls hospital.

Niagara health says this is the hospital's fifth inpatient unit outbreak.

Derek McNally, Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive says:

“We are taking all appropriate steps across the site to decrease the risk of the spread of this highly contagious virus, working closely with the NH team, including our Infectious Diseases physician specialists, and with Niagara Region Public Health. As a result of the facility-wide outbreak, we are unable to permit visitors on site with exceptions for compassionate reasons only, and these visits must be approved in advance with our care team.”

Since the first outbreak was declared at the Niagara Falls hospital on December 10th, a total of 59 patients and 73 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten patients who tested positive for the virus have died.

Currently, Niagara Health is caring for 21 COVID-19 positive patients at the site.