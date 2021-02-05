Facing expulsion from the guild, Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA, claims 'You have done nothing for me'

Former US President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actor's Guild.

In a resignation letter, Trump asks 'Who cares!' while referring to the Disciplinary Committee hearing convening to discuss revoking his membership.

He claimed to be 'very proud' of his work on Home Alone 2, Zoolander, and various television shows.

He asserts his work 'helped the cable news television business' and accuses the union of doing little for its members.

Trump ends the letter saying he no longer wishes to be part of SAG-AFTRA and signs off with 'You have done nothing for me.'

The guild's response was simple: 'Thank you.'

Last month guild representative said its disciplinary committee would meet to discuss Trump's role in the Captiol riots in Washington on January 6th.

The union represents 160,000 actors and media professionals in America, including some journalists targeted by the angry mob during the riots.