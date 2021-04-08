FACS Niagara available during stay-at-home order as experts worry about potential increase in abuse

Family and Children's Services Niagara reminds residents they are still available during the stay-at-home order.

Since March of last year the FACS Niagara Family Counselling Centre has seen an 18 percent increase in the number of people asking for support.

Officials also remind community members to reach out if they have concerns about a child potentially being at risk. FACS is available by phone at 905-937-7731 or toll free at 1-888-937-7731.

Executive Director Anna Bozza says, "FACS Niagara is here for the community. I am proud of the dedication our team has shown to the families and children we support. Our team has done this while maintaining the highest standards of safety for themselves, their colleagues, and the families, children, and youth we serve."

Counselling assistance is also available by phone at 905-937-7731 extension 3345.

There is a fee subsidy program based on income and some services may be offered free of charge.

Some health experts have worried the various strains of the pandemic and stay-at-home order may have a negative impact on families and children and could result in an increase in abuse.