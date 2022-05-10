The search is on for kids to run a lemonade stand for charity.

FACS Niagara is planning LemonAID day on June 12 to raise funds to send kids to summer camp.

Mountainview Building Group is joining forces with the FACS Niagara Foundation and will be helping get the stands out across the region.

"We're really excited to be part of this new initiative, which is aimed to engage families, particularly young people, to get involved in our community," says Mark Basciano, President of Mountainview Building Group. "This event will make a big difference in many lives across Niagara, and we hope everyone will join us on Sunday June 12."

The goal is to have 100 LemonAID teams set up stands across Niagara, in every municipality.

"Summer camps give great, lifelong memories while helping kids build social skills and self-confidence," says Caroline Polgrabia, President of the FACS Niagara Foundation Board. "We have a big goal this year, but we know we can reach it. We're excited to create many big smiles this summer."

Teams will be provided with the essential supplies needed to run the stand, including lemonade concentrate, pitchers, cups, directional signs, instructions, t-shirts and hats, and a re-usable stand to be assembled on a four to six foot table.

To learn more about Mountainview LemonAID Day, and to register or join a team, visit the FACS Niagara Foundation website - facsniagarafoundation.org/mountainviewlemonaidday/

For any questions regarding the event, please contact FACS Niagara Foundation by email at foundation@facsniagara.on.ca or by phone at 905-937-7731.