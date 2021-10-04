FACS Niagara receives $20,000 grant from Bell Let's Talk

FACS Niagara has received a $20,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund.

Family and Children’s Services (FACS) Niagara says it will use the funding to help care for and support children and youth who have experienced trauma, through the program 'Trauma Informed Care.'

The program will provide caregivers with additional education about trauma, as well as strategies and supports that can be tailored to meet the needs of each individual.

“Ensuring the safety of children and youth is just one aspect of what we do,” explained Anna Bozza, FACS Niagara Executive Director. “We work to see that all children and youth thrive and have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Any trauma they may have experienced can present a significant barrier to their success and having this training will enhance the care they receive, promote healing, and help them become their best selves.”

“We are grateful to the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund for recognizing this great need in our community and for helping FACS enhance service to Niagara’s most vulnerable. The support of Bell Let’s Talk and our generous donors will mean so much to children and youth in our community working to overcome the impacts of trauma in their lives,” said Darlene McDowell, President of the FACS Niagara Foundation

610 CKTB is owned by Bell Media.