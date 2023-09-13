FACS searching for foster parents in Niagara

There is a need for foster parents in Niagara.

Family and Children’s Services are holding an information session in St. Catharines next week to educate anyone interested.

Director of communications and community engagement Brett Sweeney says they are looking for a diverse mix of faiths, cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities to step forward.

Click HERE to listen to Brett discuss the session on The Drive.

Sweeney adds that there is a need for foster parents all across the province and that is no different here in Niagara

The information session is set for next Wednesday night at Johnny Rocco's

https://www.facsniagara.on.ca/our-services/fosteringinformation/