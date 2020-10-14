Fake cash making the rounds in Niagara: Police

There are more counterfeit bills making the rounds in Niagara.

Police sending a warning out saying that since September there have been 12 reported incidents of suspected counterfeit bills being passed in the region.

The majority of the incidents occurred in the tourist district of Niagara Falls and involved American 50's and 100's.

Detectives with the Fraud Unit, of the Niagara Regional Police Service, are reminding employees, business owners and members of the public to be vigilant when verifying American Currency, when presented.