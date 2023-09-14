Fake Drake won't be eligible as Junos add AI guidelines to prevent robot takeover

The Juno Awards are laying out new submission rules to ensure that a fake Drake or other robot-led songs don't land nominations in the future.



Organizers at the Canadian music awards show introduced an ``AI Eligibility'' section of its submission guidelines which specify that while musicians in eligible recordings can use artificial intelligence, it can't be the ``sole or core component'' of the project.



The criteria come as the music industry grapples with a fast-evolving technology that's flooded the internet with ``deep fake'' songs which use computer-generated voices that sound like famous musicians.



One of the most popular examples is ``Heart on My Sleeve,'' a track created by a U.S. producer who calls himself Ghostwriter and uses vocals that sound like Canadians Drake and The Weeknd.



Junos president Allan Reid says even without the new rules, ``Heart on My Sleeve'' would've not been eligible for the awards since its creator isn't Canadian and neither vocalist was involved.



More recently, Vancouver-born musician Grimes released voice-modelling software that allowed fans to use her voice in their music, as long as they split the royalties with her.