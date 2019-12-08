Fake gun pointed in Burlington road rage incident

Halton police have charged a 41-year-old man who allegedly pointed a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident in Burlington.

The incident happened around 10 o'clock Saturday morning at Appleby Line and North Service Road.

Police say it all started on the QEW when a Mississauga man got frustrated after the other driver changed lanes and cut him off.

When they both came to a stop, police say the suspect lowered his window and then pointed a replica handgun at the other driver.

He was pulled over by police and charged with using a fake gun in a flagrant manner.