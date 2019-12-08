Fake gun pointed in Burlington road rage incident
Halton police have charged a 41-year-old man who allegedly pointed a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident in Burlington.
The incident happened around 10 o'clock Saturday morning at Appleby Line and North Service Road.
Police say it all started on the QEW when a Mississauga man got frustrated after the other driver changed lanes and cut him off.
When they both came to a stop, police say the suspect lowered his window and then pointed a replica handgun at the other driver.
He was pulled over by police and charged with using a fake gun in a flagrant manner.
Roundtable Round #2 (Janice Arnoldi, Terry Ugulini)
Tim Denis Roundtable (Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Peleton Husband Backlash/Peleton Commercial Controversy, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)
Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Tim Speaks with District Vice President Meridian Credit Union Shelley Dix regarding Community Care 12 Days of Christmas/Great Holiday Food Drive
Roundtable Round #1 (Ruth Unrau,Glen Walker)
Tim Denis Roundtable (The Irishman Running Time, Robert DeNiro, Overdose Stats/Opioid Addiction, Russians Banned for Doping, Is the Age of Ageing Politicians Coming to an End?)