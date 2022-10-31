Fall branch collection has started in Niagara

Niagara's fall branch collection started today and will continue through the month of November.

Curbside branch collection is available across the region to all residents living in single family homes and apartments with six units or less.

You are asked to set out branches at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day, or placed out the night before after 5 p.m.

In addition to curbside collection, residents may also drop off branches (of any size) and yard waste at any of the Region’s Waste and Recycling Drop-off Depots year-round, free of charge.

When setting out branches for collection, it is important to remember:

Branches must be tied in bundles with twine

Maximum weight of bundle = 22.7 kg (50 lbs.)

Maximum size of bundle = 1.5 m (5 ft.) in length and 0.5 m (1.6 ft.) in diameter

Individual branches inside of the bundle must not exceed 7 cm (2.8 in.) in diameter