Fallout continues for Hockey Canada from an alleged sexual assault at a gala four years ago

Police in London, Ontario have ordered an internal review into their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

The investigation's review comes as Hockey Canada continues to deal with the fallout from an alleged sexual assault at an event four years ago involving eight unnamed players and the subsequent out-of-court settlement.

London police chief Steve Williams says in a statement his department's review will determine if ``any additional investigative avenues may exist.''

He adds that the original investigation, which concluded without any charges, was ``lengthy and detailed.''