Falls will shine orange to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will shine orange tonight in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both sides of the falls in orange tonight from 9:45 to 10:00 pm.

National Indigenous Peoples Day takes place on the summer solstice and is an annual celebration of the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.