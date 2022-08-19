Familiar Niagara Regional Police Officer faces charges

A familiar Niagara Regional Police Officer has been charged as police investigate a road rage incident.

Constable Nathan Parker is facing mischief and assault charges stemming from a situation back on July 21st.

NRP were called to a the scene in St. Catharines after a man allegedly exited his vehicle and struck the window of another vehicle.

Niagara Police identified the off-duty officer and requested the help of Halton Police to conduct the investigation.

56 year old Parker is due in a St. Catharines court on October 25th.

Parker was the officer that was shot by another officer back in 2018 but was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon.

Those charges were stayed back in December of 2021.

Parker is still with Niagara Police however he remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.