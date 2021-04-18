Families across Niagara preparing for another round of online school

Students across Ontario will be staying home this week as schools switch to online learning.

Most school boards are giving students Monday and Tuesday to get organized for another session of virtual learning.

Director of Education for the Niagara Catholic School Board Camillo Cipriano says elementary students will be back learning with their classrooms online on Wednesday, while high school students start Tuesday.

Work will be offered online Monday and Tuesday, but is optional.

Some students with special education needs will continue learning in-person.

It's not clear when schools will reopen for in-person learning.

Educators and school board staff were vaccinated over the spring break.