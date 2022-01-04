Families of Flight 752 victims to discuss court decision awarding $107M in damages

Family members of some of the victims of the Iranian military's downing of a passenger jet two years ago, along with their legal team, are holding a news conference today to discuss a court decision that awarded them millions.



An Ontario court has awarded more than $107 million to families of six victims.



Lawyers Mark Arnold and Jonah Arnold called the damages decision ``unprecedented in Canadian law.''



The decision made public Monday follows a May ruling that the missile strikes amounted to an intentional act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from Iran.



In the damages decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found on a balance of probabilities that the missiles that shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight were fired deliberately at a time when there was no armed conflict in the area.



As a result, he found it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran's immunity against civil litigation.