Families of loved ones who died in Ontario long-term care homes hope police will investigate

A military report into conditions at a long-term care home east of Toronto has given families of loved ones who died there hope that police will investigate.

Some families say they have given up on the provincial government and asked Durham regional police to investigate Orchard Villa in Pickering, Ontario.

Police say they are reviewing the complaint and have assigned the file to a senior inspector.

The Durham Region Health Department says there have been 78 deaths due to COVID-19 at the home and retirement centre.

The families say the litany of issues observed by the Canadian Armed Forces mirrors many of their complaints.

They allege neglect and the failure to provide the necessaries of life by the home.

The home's administrator did not respond to requests for comment.

