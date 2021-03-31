Families with young children in Niagara needed for parenting study

Pathstone Mental Health in Niagara is teaming up with the Offord Centre for Child Studies out of McMaster University to conduct a parenting and family support study.

The overall goal is to take a closer look at two new parenting programs and get an understanding if families benefit from either, or both.

The two programs are Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) and Circle of Security Parenting Program (COSP).

"We want to see which of the programs will benefit families and their children more, and whether these programs are better than existing ones”. Andrea Gonzalez, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Family Health and Preventive Interventions, Offord Centre for Child Studies at McMaster University.

Research suggests that parenting programs can improve emotional and behavioural adjustment of children and enhance the psychosocial well-being of parents.

By taking part in this study, parents/caregivers may find they feel more positive about themselves and caregiving skills and strategies, but also helping other parents/caregivers in the future.

“We are actively looking for families with children aged 2 -6 to enrol in this study, online,” says Gonzalez. If families need technology in order to participate, we can help with that too. In recognition of the time and effort as participants in the study, parents will receive gift cards for completing required interviews.

If you are a family with children aged 2-6 and are interested in participating in this study, contact Pathstone Mental Health at 905.688.6850 x 319 or email clinicresearch@Pathstone.ca.