Family and friends of Katrina Blagdon will gather in St. Catharines for a visitation today

Family and friends of a 38-year-old St. Catharines woman, who was found dead last month, will gather to remember her today.

A visitation will be held today for Katrina Blagdon, the mother of two and retired military veteran, who disappeared in the city on New Year's Eve.

Hundreds of people joined in the four-month long search, including a group of dedicated supporters called 'Trina's Army'.

Blagdon's body was found May 4th in the water in Port Dalhousie.

Police have said foul play is not suspected in her death, however Blagdon's family has released a statement saying the case is not closed and the injustices against her will be put right.

Today's visitation will be held at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

A funeral will be held tomorrow at the Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

