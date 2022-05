The city of Welland has some Victoria Day fun planned for families tomorrow.

The city is hosting a celebration at the Welland Main Arena starting at 6:30 p.m.

Inside the arena kids will be able to play laser tag, mini-putt, and other lawn-style games.

They will also have musical performances and weather permitting a fireworks display over the canal at 9:30 p.m.

The event is free for anyone to attend.