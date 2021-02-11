Family Day in Hamilton: What's Open and What's Closed

The public is reminded that as part of the Stay at Home Order, City Hall, all Municipal Service Centres, the Animal Services counter, POA Office, Licensing and By-Law Services counters, museums and recreation centres remain closed until further notice.

To view affected City services due to COVID-19, visit hamilton.ca/covidclosures

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Due to the statutory holiday taking place on Monday, February 15 these City services will have changes:

Green Cart, Recycling and Garbage Collection

Community Recycling Centres and Transfer Stations will be closed on Monday, February 15.

There will be no green cart, blue box, bulk waste, yard waste, or garbage pick-up.

Your pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday.

To view your collection schedule, visit www.hamilton.ca/waste

HSR Bus Schedules

The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule on Monday, February 15.

For information about service level changes and more, please visit www.hamilton.ca/hsr or call 905-527-4441.

ATS-DARTS

DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Monday, February 15. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday, February 15. If passengers need to travel on this day, they must make an advance reservation to do so. ATS customer service will be closed on Monday.

Hamilton Public Library

All HPL branches are closed on Monday, February 15. For information about services available during the Stay at Home Order or to use the HPL Virtual Branch, visit www.hpl.ca.

Licensing and By-Law Services

The Licensing and By-Law Phone Queue Line 905-546-2782 will be closed on Monday, February 15 and will resume on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

If you have a matter that requires immediate attention such as inadequate heat, vital services, snow and ice that needs to be removed off city sidewalks, matters regarding COVID-19 or a health and safety concern, please call the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Ontario Works

The Ontario Works Program, including the Special Supports Program, will be closed on Monday, February 15.

The Phone Queue Line 905-546-4800 will resume on Tuesday, February 16 at 8:30 am.

Public Health Services

For Public Health matters concerning: COVID-19 related health info visit www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus, call the COVID hotline at 905-974-9848, or email phscovid19@hamilton.ca. Reports of suspected reportable diseases and food poisoning, call 905-546-2063 Reports of environmental spills, fires or other events that may be a health hazard or safety issue, call 905-546-2489 Reports of rabies animal exposures, call 905-546-2489 Safe Water Program issues that may be a health hazard, call 905-546-2489 or visit www.hamilton.ca/safewater





SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON