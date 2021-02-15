Family Day in Niagara: What's Open?

Some services will not be available during the Family Day holiday.

Most grocery store will be closed, but check with individual locations for exceptions.

LCBO and Beer Stores are closed to observe the occasion.

There will be no change to waste collection due to the holiday, so if today is your regular pick-up day, make sure your garbage and recycling are at the curb.

Niagara Regional Transit does not run on statutory holidays.

Niagara Falls is hosting 'Family Fun Days' with a chance to win prizes, St. Catharines has a full slate of virtual events including a virtual I-Spy tour at the museum, Welland will be sharing special activities through the city's Facebook page, and Port Cares is offering a family style meal for those in need and special guest readers all week.