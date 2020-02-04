Family doctor in Pelham facing more sexual assault charges

More charges have been laid against a family doctor in Pelham.

Niagara Regional Police say an additional three alleged victims have been identified and more charges have been laid.

The women are between the ages of 54 and 64, and the alleged offences took place between August 31st, 1994 and September 31st, 2018

76-year-old Charles Duncan is facing four more counts of sexual assault.

He will appear in court tomorrow.

Duncan was first charged in November of 2019 in two separate alleged sexual assault and exploitation incidents.