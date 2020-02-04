Family doctor in Pelham facing more sexual assault charges
More charges have been laid against a family doctor in Pelham.
Niagara Regional Police say an additional three alleged victims have been identified and more charges have been laid.
The women are between the ages of 54 and 64, and the alleged offences took place between August 31st, 1994 and September 31st, 2018
76-year-old Charles Duncan is facing four more counts of sexual assault.
He will appear in court tomorrow.
Duncan was first charged in November of 2019 in two separate alleged sexual assault and exploitation incidents.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars