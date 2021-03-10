Family doctors in Hamilton, TO, Peel, Guelph to give vaccines to patients aged 60-64 this weekend
Ontario says family doctors in Hamilton, and five other regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend.
Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Hamilton, Toronto, Peel Region, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments today.
Ford says the primary care physicians will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
The province also says 325 pharmacies in three regions will begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Friday to residents aged 60 to 64.
Ford says individuals in that age group can start making appointments today to get shots at pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston.
People will be able to make their appointments directly with the participating pharmacies.
(with files from the Canadian Press)
-
ROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann StaffROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann Staff
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. George Floyd trial. Reporting on your own hit and run?
-