Family doctors in Hamilton, TO, Peel, Guelph to give vaccines to patients aged 60-64 this weekend

Ontario says family doctors in Hamilton, and five other regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend.

Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Hamilton, Toronto, Peel Region, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments today.

Ford says the primary care physicians will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

The province also says 325 pharmacies in three regions will begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Friday to residents aged 60 to 64.

Ford says individuals in that age group can start making appointments today to get shots at pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston.

People will be able to make their appointments directly with the participating pharmacies.

(with files from the Canadian Press)