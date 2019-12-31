Family-friendly NYE activities in St. Catharines

You can ring in the new year today with three family-friendly events in St. Catharines.

The City offering glow-in-the-dark ice skating at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, from noon to 3 p.m.

Kids will be treated to craft activities, face painting, and a mock countdown and toast.

Elsewhere, the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre will have a free family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last but not least, you can welcome in 2020 with the New Year’s Day Levee with the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, Mayor Walter Sendzik and the firing of a cannon.

You can join the mayor between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Lake Street Armoury, 81 Lake Street in raising a glass of moosemilk to toast the new year.