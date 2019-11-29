Family from Texas killed in Kingston plane crash

The investigation continues into the cause of a plane crash in Kingston that claimed the lives of seven people.

The Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine if bad weather played a role in the Wednesday evening crash in a wooded area outside the city.

The CBC reporting this morning friends have identified the victims as pilot Otabeck Oblokulov, his wife and children from Houston, Texas.

Two Toronto residents also were killed in the crash and they are being identified as Bobomurod Nabiev and his wife.

The Piper PA-32 plane had taken off from Buttonville Airport in Markham on its way to Quebec City with a planned stopover in Kingston.