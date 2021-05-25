Family gifted one year of free travel on 407 after baby born on side of highway

A family is getting one free year of travel on the 407 after a baby was born at the side of the busy highway.

The Campbell family made headlines last week after Troy and Erika Campbell were forced to pull over when their baby just wouldn't wait to arrive at a Whitby hospital.

The pair were still about 10 minutes away from the hospital when Erika's contractions became more frequent and the couple had to make a decision to pull over.

The moment was captured by the family's dashcam and quickly went viral.

On Friday the company that manages the 407 Express Toll Route sent out a tweet, congratulating the couple, "We're celebrating the amazing birth of baby Nova Campbell who came into the world on the side of the Highway 407 ETR by giving her parents a year of free travel & a gift certificate to offset the cost of car seats for her and her siblings!"

Nova and her mom were both given a clean bill of health.