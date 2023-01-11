Family holds out hope for missing Wasaga Beach woman

The family of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach home nearly a year ago is holding out hope she's still alive.



Ontario Provincial Police have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri on the evening of January 12th 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach.



Her ex-boyfriend was charged in the abduction last July but she remains missing.



Her older sister, Aysa Hajtamiri, says she and her parents try to lift each other's spirits and talk about when their loved one will one day return home.



O-P-P Detective Martin Graham says the police haven't yet been able to locate Elnaz Hajtamiri or identify the three men who abducted her.



Police are expected to provide an update on the case on Thursday, which will mark exactly one year since Hajtamiri was abducted.