Family identifies body found in Lake Ontario near NOTL

There's still no official word from Niagara police, but the CBC is reporting the body recovered from Lake Ontario is that of Steve Nkusi.

His family tells CBC the 24-year-old was an athlete who represented Canada at the 2015 Junior Pan-Am Games.

The body was recovered yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon about four kilometres from the Welland Canal and some 500 metres offshore.

A boater called 911 to report finding the body.

Nkusi's family says the former track athlete went missing Saturday at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines while swimming during a friend's birthday party.

Police say they are waiting for official results from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a post mortem and positive identifcation.