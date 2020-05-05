Family loses $1,300 in COVID-19 scam

The OPP are warning of online COVID-19 scams after one family lost $1,300.

A Norfolk County resident came across a Facebook ad for a bogus $50,000 federal grant to help families dealing with the pandemic.

When the resident reached out, a person claiming to be an agent with the US government requested $400 in 'processing fees.'

The resident sent an e-transfer, prompting the scammer to ask for another $900 in prepaid Visa gift cards to release the grant money.

After the cards were sent the resident realized they had been duped and contacted police.