Family of five has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Niagara

A Niagara family has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Abu, Mai and their family are moving into a new home in Thorold.

It is the third home Habitat Niagara has completed in Thorold this year.

The family of five had moved a number of times recently as the places they could afford had many issues.

Abu says "When we got accepted into Habitat's homeownership program we could finally think about our future and how we can send our children to university or college."

Habitat's homeownership program provides working families an opportunity to purchase a decent home by partnering with Habitat to pay an affordable mortgage.

The partnership includes 500 hours of volunteering with Habitat.

The application process determines a family's housing need and ability to repay Habitat's affordable mortgage.

